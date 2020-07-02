Charese Fruge, AshMac

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH" column MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE goes deep with RADIO ONE midday star AshMac. With AshMac covering both INDIANAPOLIS and ST. LOUIS for the company, she's got a full plate but is always ready to continue to learn and grow. A philosophical AshMac points out, “Failure helps you out too. I was told you haven’t made it in the radio business until you get let go or fired. I got let go from my first job, and it hurt me to the core. I was depressed. I was frustrated. It’s that moment of reflecting on how much you give to a place of employment, and thinking how did I equally pour that into myself? I didn’t. Yes, you put in work, but how did this work for you? I had to learn more balance,"

Every week respected programmer and consultant CHARESE FRUGE graces the pages of ALL ACCESS with thought provoking conversation with one our industry's best and brightest women.

Read this week's column here.

« see more Net News