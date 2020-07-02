GWAR Joins In De Goot

Grammy-nominated rockers GWAR have signed a new worldwide management deal with the acclaimed Rock management firm IN DE GOOT ENTERTAINMENT led by founder BILL MCGATHY

MCGATHY said, “You can’t talk about outrageous live performances and career longevity in the heavy metal world without talking about this legendary band. As human scum, we are excited to dive right in, and grateful to have been accepted into the ferociously ingenious world of GWAR!"

GWAR's BLOTHAR THE BERSERKER said, "We’re gonna be rich! Filthy f-ing rich I tell you. Imagine all the rolls of toilet paper and hand sanitizer I can buy. IN DE GOOT will help us in our never ending mission to destroy the music industry from the inside. We will bring this den of iniquity to its knees.”

GWAR, formed in 1984, have released fourteen studio albums, two live albums, and have sold over 800,000 records in the U.S. alone. They join IN DE GOOT, who also manages SHINEDOWN, THEORY OF A DEADMAN, HIGHLY SUSPECT, and HALESTORM among others.

