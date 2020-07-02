-
Daywind Media Presents July 4th Radio Special
July 2, 2020 at 1:20 AM (PT)
NASHVILLE-based DAYWIND MEDIA is offering an hour-long 4th of JULY radio special, 'I Still Believe In America: A Celebration of Faith And Freedom.'
Artists featured include LEE GREENWOOD, BRIAN FREE & ASSURANCE, KAREN PECK & NEW RIVER, GAITHER HOMECOMING FRIENDS, THE ISAACS, JOE MULLINS & THE RADIO RAMBLERS, JONATHAN WILBURN, GORDON MOTE and many others.
The program will be made available as a full hour or segmented with two optional breaks allowing for six minutes of local inventory. It is non-com friendly and free to any station that is interested.
Reach out to GREG GOODMAN ggoodman@daywind.com to learn more.
