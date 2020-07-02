ABC Inititive

MOTOWN RECORDS put up a virtual “help wanted” sign to look for Black creatives to apply their talents for developing materials to promote upcoming releases from the label’s artists.

The announcement coincides with MOTOWN's "J FOR JOBS" focus in their ABC INITIATIVE. A multi-faceted campaign focused on helping communities navigate the fundamentals of life in these unusual times.

Over the course of 13 weeks, the label is unveiling social media content to entertain, inform, and inspire MOTOWN’s followers. Tied to the alphabet, topics include everything from Action, Fake News, Jobs, Nurses, Side Hustles, Xenophobia, and much more.

THE ABC INITIATIVE is also bringing immediate aid to the hungry, small business owners and others who are particularly vulnerable at this point in history. INSIDE PROJECTS is a LOS ANGELES based creative agency led by two Black women. They created the campaign and are responsible for its execution.

To be considered for a role with the MOTOWN COLLECTIVE, applicants are encouraged to submit a resume and portfolio to CMGHR@umusic.com.

For details, check this out this video, it features “Jobs,” the new track from QUALITY CONTROL/MOTOWN's CITY GIRLS.

« see more Net News