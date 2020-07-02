-
Light Media Network Launches 102.1 The King/Atlanta
Inspirational Urban Media specialist LIGHT MEDIA has debuted Urban Inspirational WYKG-A-W271CV (102.1 THE KING)/ATLANTA. It will operate from the company's downtown ATLANTA studios. LARRY YOUNG is the Market Manager
CEO DANNY WILSON said, “LIGHT MEDIA NETWORK continues to make strides. Ninety-two internet domain names, three radio stations, one TV network --coupled with global marketing and distribution strategically operating with synergy under one unified roof.
"Adding 102.1 THE KING to LIGHT MEDIA NETWORK during these unprecedented/opportunistic times, is a major milestone for the company and there is more news to come.”
