Atlanta

Inspirational Urban Media specialist LIGHT MEDIA has debuted Urban Inspirational WYKG-A-W271CV (102.1 THE KING)/ATLANTA. It will operate from the company's downtown ATLANTA studios. LARRY YOUNG is the Market Manager

CEO DANNY WILSON said, “LIGHT MEDIA NETWORK continues to make strides. Ninety-two internet domain names, three radio stations, one TV network --coupled with global marketing and distribution strategically operating with synergy under one unified roof.

"Adding 102.1 THE KING to LIGHT MEDIA NETWORK during these unprecedented/opportunistic times, is a major milestone for the company and there is more news to come.”

To listen check here.

« see more Net News