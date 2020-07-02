Washington

Country radio personality BRYAN "B-DUB" WASHINGTON's newly re-branded show, "B-DUB RADIO SATURDAY NIGHT," debuts on JULY 4th via its new syndicator, SKYVIEW NETWORKS (NET NEWS 6/16). The kickoff will be a FOURTH OF JULY party featuring Country duo LOCASH as special guests to celebrate the five-hour show’s re-launch. The launch party will go live on FACEBOOK at 7p (ET).

SKYVIEW NETWORKS has added new affiliates to B-DUB’s previous lineup, retaining major market stations in CHICAGO, SEATTLE, PHOENIX, MINNEAPOLIS, DENVER and PORTLAND.

iHEARTMEDIA Country WEBG (BIG 95.5)/CHICAGO PD LANCE HOUSTON commented, “B-DUB has added such a great energy to BIG 95.5 on SATURDAY nights! If you want your station to sound fun again on SATURDAY night, while staying true to the format and the sound of Country music, then this is the show for you.”

Added SKYVIEW NETWORKS PRESIDENT/COO STEVE JONES, “Our syndication development team has already had incredible success affiliating stations, which speaks to the proven ratings and high-quality content B-DUB brings to the air for program directors and listeners. As we continue growing 'B-DUB RADIO SATURDAY NIGHT,' advertisers have an exciting platform that offers meaningful integrations to connect with listeners.”

Said B-DUB, “The growth and vision of SKYVIEW NETWORKS will take the listener experience to a new level, and I am thrilled with the reach we will achieve together. The team at SKYVIEW NETWORKS has the resources and flexibility that allow me to continue providing listeners the feel-good weekend party we promise with 'B-DUB RADIO SATURDAY NIGHT,'" formerly known as "BUCKWILD SATURDAY NIGHT."

For affiliate sales information, email affiliation@skyviewsat.com.

« see more Net News