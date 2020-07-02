Add TEXAS' AUSTIN CITY LIMITS MUSIC FESTIVAL and JAY-Z's MADE IN AMERICA FESTIVAL in PHILADELPHIA to the list of live music shows cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement WEDNESDAY, the rap mogul’s ROC NATION company said it plans to produce the popular festival in 2021. “2020 is a year like no other," the statement said. "We are in a pivotal time in this nation’s history. Collectively, we are fighting parallel pandemics, COVID-19, systematic racism and police brutality. Now is the time to protect the health of our artists, fans, partners and community, as well as focus on our support for organizations and individuals fighting for social justice and equality in our country. Therefore, the MADE IN AMERICA festival will be rescheduled for LABOR DAY WEEKEND 2021."

This year’s MADE IN AMERICA FESTIVALhad been set to take place SEPTEMBER 5th and 6th on the BENJAMIN FRANKLIN PARKWAY in PHILADELPHIA.

ROC NATION said tickets for the 2020 event will be valid in 2021. Ticketholders seeking refunds should look for an email from LIVE NATION explaining how.

AUSTIN CITY LIMITS organizers also released a statement indicating canceling the six-day (spread over two weekends) OCTOBER event in AUSTIN's ZILKER PARK was “the only responsible solution.” The event will return in OCTOBER of 2021, when it will celebrate its 20th anniversary.

The cancellation is another big loss for AUSTIN's tourism economy, which saw this year's SOUTH BY SOUTHWEST festival canceled in MARCH (NET NEWS 3/6).

