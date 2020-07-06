Kent Jones

STEPHENS MEDIA GROUP has named KENT JONES OM in SPOKANE, WA. The cluster includes Classic Hits KEYF (KEY 101), Variety Hits KBBD (BOB FM), Country KDRK, (93.7 THE MOUNTAIN), CHR KZBD (NOW FM), Sports & Hip-Hop KGA (103.5 THE GAME) and Rock KJRB (94.1 THE BEAR).

JONES, a graduate of OHIO UNIVERSITY, moves from OKLAHOMA CITY, where he served as PD at KOMA for 31 years. He also hosted the “LISA AND KENT” morning show.

STEPHENS MEDIA GROUP SVP/Programming BOB THORNTON said, “KENT has been an independent contractor for us over the past four years, so this feels a little bit like a promotion from within. KENT has been a key part of our family already, which made this decision a no-brainer. His success in both morning drive and programming made him an incredible candidate for this position.”

JONES said, “The opportunity to join STEPHENS MEDIA GROUP and move to SPOKANE is very exciting. This is a great group of stations and I’m looking forward to working with the team here. Radio is such a fun business and this is a beautiful part of the country. I’m really going to enjoy being here.”

JONES will host morning drive on KEYF and will serve as PD for KEYF and KBBD.

« see more Net News