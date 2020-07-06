Hamilton

Several Country stars contributed video or audio messages to a sendoff video for HUBBARD RADIO Country WUBE (B105.1)/CINCINNATI midday host DUKE HAMILTON, who retired on THURSDAY, JULY 2nd (NET NEWS 6/22). HAMILTON hung up his headphones after a 50-year radio career, 42 of those years on the air at WUBE.

KEITH URBAN and THOMAS RHETT sent video well-wishes to HAMILTON, while GEORGE STRAIT, LUKE BRYAN and LUKE COMBS contributed audio messages to the clip, thanking him for his support of their careers and wishing him well. The video also includes heartfelt messages from many of his co-workers.

Watch the full, seven-and-a-half minute-long sendoff video here.

