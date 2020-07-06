Danny Dwyer

ALL ACCESS sends get well wishes to ALPHA MEDIA Country KUPL (98.7 THE BULL)/PORTLAND, OR APD/MD/afternoon host DANNY DWYER, who took a fall over the weekend while working on his porch/patio. DWYER fell about nine feet to the ground, suffering 11 broken ribs, a broken collar bone, an injured nasal cavity, a punctured lung and an eye injury requiring 11 stitches.

DWYER's wife, KIMMY, shared via INSTAGRAM that DWYER was transported to a hospital closer to the couple's home, where he will be able to receive the quality of care he needs. "I was unable to be with him at the hospital he was taken to first, due to COVID," she wrote. "I will, however, be able to see him tomorrow at the new hospital. Thank GOD! Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers tonight. I ask that you please do not text or call him at this time. If you need him please reach out to me. Thank you."

