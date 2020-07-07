New Podcast Edition

BONNEVILLE News Talk KIRO (97.3)/SEATLE has released a special “COVID-19: SEATTLE Podcast” episode directed towards children. The “COVID-19 SEATTLE: Kids Edition” was released on JULY 2nd.

KIRO asked young listeners to call in with questions about the CORONAVIRUS, in their own words. KIRO hosts including DAVE ROSS, MIKE LEWIS, TOM TANGNEY, JOHN CURLEY, RACHEL BELLE, DORI MONSON, URSULA REUTIN, GEE SCOTT, FELIKS BANEL and COLLEEN O’BRIEN (in order of appearance) answered these questions. Dr. MOLLIE GREVES GROW from SEATTLE CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL also contributed to the podcast as a local healthcare expert.

