B-Side Trax

B-SIDE TRAX, the long-running Oldies/Alternative radio show, has now been joined by B-SIDES TV, an online music magazine featuring news and interviews with up-and-coming artists.

B-SIDES TV principal PETE MAR commented, ”We’re excited to collaborate with B-SIDE TRAX in

a joint partnership sharing those hidden musical gems. B-SIDES TV gives a platform to emerging artists before they become well-known, providing early support for today's Alternative radio staples ranging from IMAGINE DRAGONS and THE 1975 to BENEE, ASHE and others. We look forward to a fruitful relationship with B-SIDE TRAX that will provide truly complementary programming.

MIKE MEWBORN programs the syndicated weekday radio show to feature songs less played and the fascinating stories behind the artists, songs and albums, adding, “We’re ecstatic to welcome B-SIDES TV to the B-SIDE family! Their roster of newer artists and platforms pairs perfectly with our more retro-oriented Alternative programming. It will expose both of our programs to a wider but still targeted audience, a total win/win !”

« see more Net News