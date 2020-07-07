Nominee

SABAN MUSIC GROUP's (SMG) global superstar PITBULL's single, "I Believe That We Will Win (World Anthem)" is nominated for the Quarentune Award (songs born during quarantine) at this year's PREMIOS JUVENTUD (Youth Awards). The artist also scored a nomination for Traffic Jam (songs you listen to while stuck in traffic) for "Me Quedaré Contigo" feat. NE-YO, LENIER & EL MICHA.

The message of "I Believe That We Will Win (World Anthem)" invoked a sense of positivity and strength. PITBULL invited people around the globe to send him videos of themselves singing a piece of the song's hook to be included in the final video.

The original song and clip has already garnered over 6.6 million views. A portion of the proceeds from the song go to the charities Feeding America, and the Tony Robbins Foundation.

The nominees were revealed today (7/7) and voting continues through JULY 21. The awards will be presented AUGUST 13 on UNIVISION. Check here for a list of nominees and to cast your vote.

