ENDEAVOR CONTENT and BETHENNY FRANKEL have set a SEPTEMBER launch date for the new podcast “JUST B WITH BETHENNY FRANKEL.”

The podcast, focusing on business and lifestyle, will feature MS. FRANKEL in conversations with guests including entrepreneur MARK CUBAN, newly named NETFLIX CMO BOZOMA SAINT JOHN, entrepreneur GARY VAYNERCHUCK, UFC PRESIDENT DANA WHITE, VISA’s NORTH AMERICA Marketing VP MARY ANNE REILLY and others.

The podcast will be available on APPLE and SPOTIFY, as well as other platforms.

