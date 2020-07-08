Tony Clyburn

MIDLANDS MEDIA GROUP Adult Hits WZMJ (93.1 THE LAKE)/BATESBURG-COLUMBIA, SC has tapped TONY CLYBURN for afternoons, reports COLA DAILY.

He’ll also host a “HOMETOWN HEROES” segment featuring interviews with local police, EMS, and firefighters.

According to COLA DAILY, CLYBURN said, “One of the things that was really exciting was we aren’t just a radio station, there’s a lot going on beyond what happens on air.

"Plus, I have always loved stations with great clients who are partners, you actually call them partners. So, whether it’s fun and entertainment, or news and information, it’s our obligation to bring that to the listeners, and being able to do that every day is a blessing.”

PD/AM drive’s BRENT JOHNSON added, “I am thrilled to work with the CLYTANIC again. I had the pleasure of working with him for about 25 years in our last go round, and we are already having a blast as we begin part two. TONY knows everyone and everyone knows TONY. He’s the ultimate man of the community.”

COLA DAILY (also owned by MIDLANDS MEDIA GROUP) has more.

