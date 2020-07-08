Skid Row (Photo:Amy Birnbaum/Round Hill Music)

ROUND HILL MUSIC has added rockers SKID ROW to it's publishing stable signing a worldwide administration deal for their catalog.

ROUND HILL CEO JOSH GRUSS said, "SKID ROW is an incredibly powerful band that I first saw play as a 12-year-old, new to the world of live music, at THE RITZ in NEW YORK CITY with JAPANESE rockers EZO opening up. It was an experience I will never forget. Then to get to know SNAKE and RACHEL personally more recently, and to have them on our roster at ROUND HILL, I could not be more thrilled. We will do a great job representing their publishing."

SKID ROW guitarist SNAKE SABO said, "The passion that JOSH and everyone at ROUND HILL has shown towards SKID ROW and our music made this a no-brainer! Their enthusiasm is infectious and we couldn’t ask for a better partnership moving forward.”

SKID ROW bassist RACHEL BOLAN added, “I’m very happy to be working with ROUND HILL. And excited for what the future will bring.”

« see more Net News