Listen To The Webinar Now If You Missed It

TODAY's NUVOODOO and ALL ACCESS free Webinar "Marketing In The New Abnormal" was attended by many hundreds of people.

Here is what's our "new abnormal" is like:

Protests in the street.

COVID-19 in the air.

A widening political divide.

An economy giving mixed signals.

Your listeners navigating their new reality.

Welcome to marketing in the new abnormal.

NUVOODOO MEDIA SERVICES discussed results from its RATINGS PROSPECTS STUDY XVI, fielded in late JUNE. With over 3,700 radio listeners, ages 14-54, across all PPM markets interviewed, they gave us a sneak peek at another of the more timely findings, as well as FACEBOOK strategies and so much more.

If you missed it, just click here!

« see more Net News