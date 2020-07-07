Daniels (Photo: John Russell/CMA)

Celebration of life services for Country and Southern Rock legend CHARLIE DANIELS have been set. DANIELS died MONDAY (7/6) from a hemorrhagic stroke at the age of 83 (NET NEWS 7/6)

A visitation for the community will be held from 10a-8p (CT) on THURSDAY, JULY 9th at SELLARS FUNERAL HOME in MT. JULIET, TN. The funeral will take place at 11a (CT) on FRIDAY, JULY 10th at WORLD OUTREACH CHURCH in MURFREESBORO, TN.

Additionally, THE TENNESSEAN reports, “The DANIELS family plans to hold a patriotic-themed memorial at 6:30p WEDNESDAY [7/8] outside the SELLARS FUNERAL HOME … The event features TRACE ADKINS, TRACY LAWRENCE, DARRYL WORLEY and others.”

