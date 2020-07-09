Megan The Stallion Guest Hosting

This weekend (7/11 and 7/12), 300 ENTERTAINMENT artist MEGAN THEE STALLION will guest host AMERICAN TOP 40. In addition to counting down the Top 40 songs, look for MEGAN to tease new music and discuss the making of her single, GIRLS IN THE HOOD. As an added bonus, you'll get advice from the 2020 BET AWARD winner on how to have a HOT GIRL SUMMER in quarantine.

(Photo: AT 40 Instagram)

