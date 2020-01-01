West Palm Beach

GOOD KARMA Sports WUUB (ESPN 106.3)/JUPITER-WEST PALM BEACH) commemorated the 10th anniversary of “THE DECISION” and LEBRON JAMES announcing he was headed to SOUTH BEACH to play for the MIAMI HEAT.

There was a special commercial-free show, “THE DECISION: 10 YEARS LATER,” hosted by EVAN COHEN YESTERDAY afternoon. He and co-host BRIAN “MCLOVIN” ROWITZ shared their thoughts about JULY 8th, 2010.

Special guests included ESPN reporter BRIAN WINDHORST, who has covered LEBRON JAMES since his high school days, and MIAMI HEAT TV voice ERIC REID - back then he asked JAMES the question that gave us his “not two, not three, not four” quote, referencing how many championships they were going to win with him there.

LEBRON JAMES Press Conference JULY 8th, 2010

