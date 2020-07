A2IM

The AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF INDEPENDENT MUSIC (A2IM) has named four new members to its Board Of Directors.

NINJA TUNE Head of NORTH AMERICAN and Global Streaming MARIE CLAUSEN, HOPELESS RECORDS President LOUIS POSEN, HEADS MUSIC CEO MADELINE NELSON and WARP RECORDS Director NORTH AMERICA STEVEN HILL. The A2IM Board now has a majority of female representation.

« back to Net News