MAINE ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTING HALL OF FAME inductee DEAN ROGERS passed away last SUNDAY (7/5) at the age of 73.

DEAN's career including stops at WPNO/AUBURN, ME, WCSH/WYNZ and WHOM/PORTLAND, ME, as well as being the station voice for decades for WCSH-TV.

For almost two decades, he was the stadium voice of the PORTLAND SEA DOGS minor league baseball team far club of the BOSTON RED SOX. DEAN was the founder of the MAINE SENIOR MEN'S BASEBALL LEAGUE that, under his stewardship, grew exponentially and made a great impact on the game in the state – so much so that he was also inducted into the MAINE BASEBALL HALL OF FAME.

ROGERS leaves his wife of 50 years, SHARON, and their son, MARK.

