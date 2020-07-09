Clockwise: Calder, Machuca, Libran, Sheppard

COREY CALDER has joined ARTIST PARTNER GROUP (APG) as SVP/Marketing & Brands. Other moves inside the company include EDGAR MACHUCA becoming APG & WARNER MUSIC GROUP VP A&R/Artist Publishing, OLLY SHEPPARD upped to VP Film & TV Synchronization/Artist Publishing & APG and DEVON LIBRAN being named APG VP Video & Content Production.

CALDER was recently Head of Content & Digital Strategy at WASSERMAN, a sports marketing and talent management agency. CALDER, SHEPPARD and LIBRAN will report to ELYSE ROGERS, APG EVP, while MACHUCA will continue to report to APG CEO, MIKE CAREN.

ROGERS said, "COREY's a proven marketing mind and passionate music fan who brings a broad range of experience and strong relationships with key brands across industries. He's a dynamic thinker and will play a vital role in developing our artists and their brands. The elevation of EDGAR, OLLY and DEVON is well deserved, and further rounds out our growing leadership team so we can continue to deliver a high level of service to our roster."

CAREN added, "OLLY and ED are versatile creative forces who've seamlessly worked across our recording and publishing divisions. OLLY's a rising force in sync and soundtracks while ED's dual role working A&R for our partners at WARNER MUSIC GROUP has resulted in top hits."

APG partners with today’s biggest artists across genres with dedicated A&R, marketing, sync, video content, art, international, and recording studios. It's a fully integrated and supported arm of WMG's ATLANTIC RECORDS, providing an array of white label services for artists, producers, and music entrepreneurs seeking creative freedom, business development, and broad resources.

