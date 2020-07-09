Edo Van Duijn

MILK & HONEY MANAGEMENT has opened offices in AMSTERDAM and named EDO VAN DUIJN Manager and Head of its new NETHERLANDS presence, according to President/Founder LUCAS KELLER.

EDO will work with and sign DJs, producers and songwriters and will bring management clients like SUNNERY JAMES & RYAN MARCIANO, BRUNO MARTINI, CAT DEALERS and more to the MILK & HONEY MANAGEMENT roster. MILK & HONEY has been managing DUTCH-based client OLIVER HELDENS, experiencing major success together in only a few short years. On the heels of opening a LONDON office back in FEBRUARY, and now AMSTERDAM – the company has doubled down on their EUROPEAN footprint..

DUTCH native VAN DUIJN is an experienced entertainment entrepreneur and talent manager with a successful 20-year career in the UK, EUROPE and SOUTH AMERICA. He has co-produced such festival properties such as SKOLBEATS, NOKIA TRENDS, ELECTRIC ZOO SAO PAULO and more recently TOMORROWLAND BRASIL (which sold out at 180,000 tickets in its’ debut year).

Commented KELLER, “It has been great getting to know EDO, he shares the same strong work ethic and value set that MILK & HONEY is built upon -- he was immediately the right decision. I’ve been coming to AMSTERDAM for the past five years and love the music, the culture and the people. Our UK/EUROPEAN clients will be integrated with our AMERICAN presence in a way that no other management company can offer.”

Added EDO, “I’m very excited to work with LUCAS KELLER and his formidable team at MILK & HONEY. I’ve been a fan of their work for the last few years, so when the opportunity came to join forces I didn’t hesitate. I look forward to being able to further expand the careers of my current clients within the MILK & HONEY framework and excited about growing the AMSTERDAM office over the months ahead with new signings and building our team of managers.”

