Hall Of Fame Nominee Rich Is Wounded

RADIO TUCSON Oldies KRDI (THE DRIVE, 101.7 & AM830)/TUCSON President/PD/morning host and 2020 RADIO HALL OF FAME Nominee BOBBY RICH is broadcasting from home and not because of the COVID-19 pandemic. RICH recently fell and shattered a kneecap. After emergency orthopedic surgery, RICH is broadcasting with the help of a leg brace and a walker.

RICH's morning co-host, HILL BAILEY, continues to broadcast from the station's studios. BAILEY commented, "BOBBY’s old. He’s funny. He cares about the community. So we take care of our BIG KAHUNA."

TUCSON RADIO GM/Partner JIM ARNOLD added, "BOBBY created this unique format and frankly, he’s the only one who understands it."

About the station's eclectic format RICH said, "It’s not AC, not Classic Hits, not Oldies. So I don't 'call it' anything except 'Radio'."

