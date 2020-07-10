Wondery/ DAX

WONDERY has appointed DAX as its exclusive advertising sales partner handling the independent podcaster’s inventory in Canada.

The move will enable DAX to offer CANADIAN brands and advertisers spot ads and host-read podcast sponsorship.

WONDERY Head of International DECLAN MOORE said, “We are thrilled to partner with the DAX team in CANADA. In addition to Host and Producer/Network reads, WONDERY is expanding its product offering to include spot and programmatic solutions. The DAX team have established hundreds of successful partnerships with leading brands, and we’re excited to connect marketers with the rapidly growing WONDERY CANADIAN audience.”

DAX CANADA CRO CHRIS NIMIGON added, “WONDERY have created an impressive portfolio of hit shows which we’re extremely excited to share with our advertising partners. With podcast audiences growing consistently across the globe, our new partnership creates a clear opportunity for brands and advertisers to align with WONDERY’s quality productions and reach engaged listeners across CANADA, at scale.”



