-
WZPR/Wanchese, NC Is Flipping To News/Talk
July 10, 2020 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
JAM MEDIA SOLUTIONS is flipping formats on Classic Rock WZPR/WANCHESE, NC. The NEW JERSEY based media company has confirmed the new format will be News/Talk starting JULY, 13th at 6a.
The all new 92.3 WZPR will feature a live and local morning show with long-time OUTER BANKS radio veteran SAM WALKER’s show, called “THE OBX TODAY.”
WRIGHT MEDIA GROUP Pres. BRIAN WRIGHT said, “SAM has been in the market for a long time and is really looking forward to going deeper into the local issues that change in a hurry these days.”
After the morning show the new lineup will feature:
- BRIAN KILMEADE: 9a-noon
- CHRIS PLANTE: 2p-3p
- BEN SHAPIRO: 3p-6p
- DAVE RAMSEY: 6p-8p
- KEN COLEMAN: 8p-9p
- JIM BOHANNON: 9p-mid
- ERIC & GARY: mid-6a
-