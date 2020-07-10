Flipping To News/Talk

JAM MEDIA SOLUTIONS is flipping formats on Classic Rock WZPR/WANCHESE, NC. The NEW JERSEY based media company has confirmed the new format will be News/Talk starting JULY, 13th at 6a.

The all new 92.3 WZPR will feature a live and local morning show with long-time OUTER BANKS radio veteran SAM WALKER’s show, called “THE OBX TODAY.”

WRIGHT MEDIA GROUP Pres. BRIAN WRIGHT said, “SAM has been in the market for a long time and is really looking forward to going deeper into the local issues that change in a hurry these days.”

After the morning show the new lineup will feature:

BRIAN KILMEADE: 9a-noon

CHRIS PLANTE: 2p-3p

BEN SHAPIRO: 3p-6p

DAVE RAMSEY: 6p-8p

KEN COLEMAN: 8p-9p

JIM BOHANNON: 9p-mid

ERIC & GARY: mid-6a

