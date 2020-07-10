First Match With Jesse Kage

BENZTOWN + MCVAY Media Podcast Networks will produce and market “First Match with JESSE KAGE.” The podcast goes behind the scenes with wrestling’s stars to tell their first-hand accounts of their lives and experiences in the professional wrestling world.

Radio host JESSE KAGE – whose fan base is called the “Kage Kult” - sits down each week with professional wrestlers to discuss their careers.

JESSE KAGE remarked: “I'm stoked to take people behind the curtain and get a real honest look at our favorite professional wrestlers’ journeys to the ring in a unique, oftentimes comical and always entertaining way! I want to thank MIKE and CHACHI at BENZTOWN + MCVAY Media Podcast Networks for believing in my vision!"

BENZTOWN Pres. DAVE “CHACHI” DENES noted: “JESSE is a remarkable talent with unparalleled access to the biggest stars, making his podcast a must-listen for professional wrestling fans.”

MCVAY MEDIA Pres./CEO MIKE MCVAY said, “JESSE understands wrestling, first hand, and he understands how to interview a guest in an entertaining fashion. His talent is clearly visible on this podcast.”

