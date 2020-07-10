Marvin Sapp

MORTENSON BROADCASTING Gospel KHVN-A (HEAVEN 97)/DALLAS has added SUPERADIO's syndicated "THE MARVIN SAPP SHOW" to the SATURDAY lineup. It will air from 5 -7p (CT).

SAPP said, “KHVN has been the area’s Gospel music mainstay for decades. It is an honor to be a part of the KHVN family and serve the DALLAS METROPLEX with music and inspiration from my point of view.”

The singer’s trophy case includes 24 STELLAR AWARDS, 2 SOUL TRAIN MUSIC AWARDS, 2 BET AWARDS, 2 DOVE AWARDS, and 8 BMI SONGWRITER’S AWARDS.

SAPP moved to the DALLAS area last year and is also the Senior Pastor of THE CHOSEN VESSEL CATHEDRAL in FORT WORTH.

His syndicated radio show is distributed in partnership with SUPERADIO and AMERICAN URBAN RADIO NETWORKS (AURN).

