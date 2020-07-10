Daniels (Photo: Erick Anderson)

This morning’s (7/10) funeral for CHARLIE DANIELS featured moving speeches, as well as touching performances from some of the late legend's artist friends. TRACE ADKINS sang "Arlington," in honor of DANIELS' lifetime support of the military. VINCE GILL performed a medley of "Go Rest High On That Mountain" and "AMERICA The Beautiful." TRAVIS TRITT chose "Amazing Grace" to honor DANIELS, while GRETCHEN WILSON closed the service with a beautiful version of "I'll Fly Away." The service was ably led by SIRIUS XM's STORME WARREN, a longtime friend of DANIELS and his wife, HAZEL.

The service was livestreamed. If you missed it, it's available to view on the FACEBOOK page of WORLD OUTREACH CHURCH in MURFREESBORO, where the service was held, or on THE CHARLIE DANIELS BAND’s FACEBOOK page. TENNESSEE Gov. BILL LEE announced earlier this week that the state will be flying flags at half staff TODAY until sundown in honor of DANIELS.

DANIELS died MONDAY (7/6) from a hemorrhagic stroke at the age of 83 (NET NEWS 7/6). Memorial contributions can be made to DANIELS’ military charity, THE JOURNEY HOME PROJECT here, or by mail (17060 Central Pike, LEBANON, TN 37090).

