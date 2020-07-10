Cole

AUSTIN RADIO NETWORK Country KOKE/AUSTIN morning host BOB COLE, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 in JUNE (NET NEWS 6/23), recently shared his infection and recovery story with local TV station KVUE.

The 2003 COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME inductee, who is now back to work from home, said that after weeks of careful mask wearing and social distancing compliance, he “let his guard down,” removing his face covering at a party in mid-JUNE, and became symptomatic within 48 hours. He later learned that three other guests at the party tested positive for COVID-19. COLE’s wife and son also became ill and are recovering.

“Now, he is using his voice to share his own cautionary tale with AUSTIN: to follow guidelines and to take COVID-19 risks seriously,” KVUE reports. Watch the interview and read more here.

