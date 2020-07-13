Nate Jackson (Photo: Shawn Gates - Bonneville Denver)

BONNEVILLE KKFN (SPORTS RADIO 104.3 THE FAN)DENVER brings aboard NATE JACKSON as an on-air talent. Look for JACKSON to be heard across all of THE FAN's programs as a contributor and fill-in host. He'll also be adding digital content at 1043THEFAN.COM

JACKSON is a six season veteran of the NFL, playing for the DENVER BRONCOS. JACKSON published his memoir in 2013, "SLOW GETTING UP: A STORY OF NFL SURVIVAL FROM THE BOTTOM OF THE PILE", a NEW YORK TIMES best seller. In 2016, JACKSON was published again with "FANTASY MAN: A FORMER NFL PLAYER'S DESCENT INTO THE BRUTALITY OF FANTASY FOOTBALL".

KKFN PD RAJ SHARAN commented, "NATE is a fascinating person with incredible perspective on sports and life based on his experiences. While he's obviously a talented writer, NATE's also has a very entertaining and warm personality that we look forward to developing as one of our on-air talents."

