Sad news to report regarding radio host LYNN HESSLEY, aka "JESSIE JORDAN," who was the victim of a hit and run driver in FT. LAUDERDALE, FL on JULY 3rd. Through her career, HESSLEY worked at ENTERCOM Country WBEE/ROCHESTER, NY; MEDIAONE Hot AC WKZA/JAMESTOWN, NY; and LAUREL MEDIA Country WDDH/ST. MARY'S, PA.

HESSLEY is currently on life support at a level 1 trauma center in FT. LAUDERDALE. Her injuries are extensive, including brain injuries and multiple major fractures, which will require a lengthy hospital stay, multiple surgeries and extensive rehabilitation. Her road to recovery will be long and costly.

A GOFUNDME page for those who wish to help with costs has been set up by her sister LISA, who says, "LYNN is a fighter. She will make it through this. We know in our hearts that our dad is with her, protecting her, comforting her, holding her hand and letting her know we love her and stand with her every day. We will use this platform to keep her loved ones near and far updated on her condition and progress."

