Art Credit: Curt Courtenay, C13Originals

C13ORIGINALS, part of ENTERCOM’s podcast network, is launching "Once Upon a Time…in the Valley," the real-life mystery and adult film noir podcast series created and written by VANITY FAIR’s LILI ANOLIK, featuring ASHLEY WEST.

"Once Upon A Time…In The Valley" reveals the first three episodes on JULY 14, 2020. New episodes will drop every TUESDAY throughout the series.

“It’s the story I’ve wanted to tell more than any other,” said LILI ANOLIK. “Just imagine BOOGIE NIGHTS, if BOOGIE NIGHTS had a three-way with GONE GIRL and A STAR IS BORN—and it let GONE GIRL be on top.”

