NEW SOUTH RADIO/JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI Taps BOB LAWRENCE as GM/Market Manager for its six station cluster. He replaces GWEN RAKESTRAW, who is retiring after two decades.

LAWRENCE, who recently left his position as VP/Programming at SAGA COMMUNICATIONS (NET NEWS 7/1), says, “It was truly a fortuitous turn of events for all parties, and it just all came together extremely quickly while here on vacation in MISSISSIPPI. I’m extremely grateful to the HOLLADAYS for this amazing opportunity to help lead all the terrific people at these great stations. I’m just thrilled!”

NEW SOUTH Co-Owner CLAY HOLLADAY said, "We are very excited that BOB will be joining our team. He brings a great deal of knowledge with him, and we feel he will move us to a higher level."

The cluster includes Top 40 WYOY (Y101.7), AC WJKK (MIX 98.7), Country WUSJ (US 96), Classic Country WHJT (93.5 THE LEGEND), Blues WIIN-A-W225BK (BLUES 93.1) and Sports WSFZ.

LAWRENCE makes the move from MICHIGAN to MISSISSIPPI on MONDAY JULY 27th.

