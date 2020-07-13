Condolences

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to the family and friends of GARY WALKER, the hit Country songwriter, producer and founder of NASHVILLE used record store THE GREAT ESCAPE, who passed away on WEDNESDAY, JULY 8th at the age of 87.

An obituary in the NASHVILLE SCENE says WALKER, “made huge contributions to the city's music industry during a 70-year career,” including working as a song plugger and founding CHART RECORDS in 1958, a label “that would bring performers like LYNN ANDERSON into the spotlight.” WALKER’S songs were recorded by PORTER WAGONER and CARL SMITH.

He is survived by his wife, PEGGY WALKER, son GREG WALKER and daughter KAREN WALKER.

