Orr and Vivi

Congratulations to voiceover guru PAUL ORR of THE MIX GROUP and his wife, SUMMER, on the birth of daughter VIVIENNE “VIVI” LUE on TUESDAY, JULY 7th. She joins 7-year-old big sister IMOGENE "IMMI" ANN in the family.

Congratulate ORR here.

« back to Net News