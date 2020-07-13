Y-Not Radio Turns 10

Alternative/Indie Rock Internet station Y-NOT RADIO/PHILADELPHIA turns 10 years old this month and the internet station starts celebrating TODAY (7/13) at 9a with "Y-NOT RADIO's 10TH ANNIVERSARY TOP 1000 SONGS" hosted by JOSH T. LANDOW and JOEY O. They will be counting down 1000 songs from the past decade of Y-NOT music MONDAY 7/13-THURSDAY, 7/16 from 9a-5p.

Y-NOT RADIO Owner/Operator JOSH T. LANDOW said, "When we were forced out on our own (for the second time) back in 2010, I never could have dreamed that we'd still be doing this ten years later! We would certainly not be here to celebrate this occasion without the loyalty of our listeners, donors, and volunteers DJs, as well as all of the labels, promoters, venues, and artists who have worked with us over the years. Thank you all!"

Tune in to Y-NOT RADIO's 10th Anniversary Top 1000 at YNOTRADIO,net.

