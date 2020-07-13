Austin

SONY MUSIC GROUP has named veteran nonprofit foundation leader TOWALAME AUSTIN

as EVP/Philanthropy and Social Impact. AUSTIN, most recently Exec. of Philanthropy for ROC NATION, where she worked on projects with JAY-Z and RIHANNA, among many others, will be based in LOS ANGELES and report jointly to SONY/ATV Chairman/CEO JON PLATT and SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT COO KEVIN KELLEHER.

AUSTIN, also a former President of the MAGIC JOHNSON FOUNDATION and the MOURNING FAMILY FOUNDATION, said, “It is an honor to join SONY MUSIC GROUP and deliver on their promise to meaningfully support communities in need. I look forward to bringing my expertise to the company to help develop its philanthropic and advocacy efforts globally.”

KELLEHER said, “It is a pleasure to welcome TOWALAME to this important role at our company as we further develop our strategy in this vital area. Her extensive experience and deep understanding of companies that represent artists and the beneficial influence they can have on social causes aligns well with our growing efforts to positively impact our global society.”

PLATT, “I have known TOWALAME professionally for many years, and genuinely admire what she has accomplished as a strategic advisor for non-profits. Through her work with some of the most influential leaders in music and entertainment, TOWALAME has helped chart a new course for creative companies to authentically give back to the communities they serve. I look forward to her guidance in expanding our impact as a socially-conscious organization.”

