-
Arkansas Broadcasters Association Cancels ARKCON 2020, Will Hold Virtual Event Instead
July 14, 2020 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
The ARKANSAS BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION has cancelled its annual convention, ARKCON 2020. The organization will instead hold a virtual sales and management media summit on JULY 22-23.
In a letter to members, Exec. Dir. C. LUKE STORY wrote that the cancellation was "in the interest of addressing the health and safety concerns of our members and partners."
-