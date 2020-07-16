Jimmy Page Played 'Whole Lotta Love' With His Les Paul 'Number One'

Legendary LED ZEPPELIN guitarist JIMMY PAGE is releasing the book "JIMMY PAGE: The Anthology" this FALL, following the success of his 2014 self-titled book. This new volume will share photos of hundreds of items from his private collection, including costumes, stage equipment and instruments that have had a profound impact on the history of rock.

The collection has been specially photographed under PAGE’s art direction, from the curation of the items, to the lighting and the composition.

In addition to the publication, PAGE has selected a number of photographs from the book to be made available as large-format archival prints, presented in artist editions of 75 numbered copies. Each print is signed by PAGE with a certificate of authenticity accompanying the final framed artwork.

Here is a photo of PAGE's FENDER 'Dragon' TELECASTER, 1959, and violin bow, which he described in the book saying, "My session years were a fabulous apprenticeship, as I was coming up with things in the studio and working on them at home, being at the forefront and pioneering them, like playing with the bow and the effects pedals and trying different recording techniques."

