'The Oliver Factor'

Noted NEW YORK CITY radio personality TIM TYRRELL has released his second book, “The OLIVER Factor." The 51-year-old broadcaster is known for his work on NEW YORK CITY radio stations WNEW, WMXV and WDBZ, among others.

“The OLIVER Factor” is a term TIM came up with from watching “The Brady Bunch” his whole life. He loved the show, but hated those episodes that featured Cousin OLIVER. Every time OLIVER was on an episode, he would turn it off. Offered TIM, “I was beginning to spot a trend and noticed most shows have “The OLIVER Factor,' that one character you hate, even though you love the show."

Call it TYRRELL's version of "Jump The Shark."



In 2018, TIM published his first book, "The Name Dropper," a memoir, which told his personal story of career, friendship as well as his tale of love and loss. In that book he told stories of interviewing and working with JENNIFER LOPEZ, MADONNA, CELINE DION and GEORGE MICHAEL,He also discussed his own “Me Too” moment with KEVIN SPACEY at the MTV MOVIE AWARDS in 1996.



For more information, go to theoliverfactor.com.

