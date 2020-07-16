John Moug & Angie Morales

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Hot AC KCIX (MIX 106)/BOISE, ID, will launch "MOUG & ANGIE MORNINGS," featuring morning host and assistant brand manager JOHN MOUG and new TREASURE VALLEY DOPE QUEEN ANGIE MORALES.

Commented MOUG, "TOWNSQUARE MEDIA GROUP/BOISE has given us this incredible opportunity to connect with the TREASURE VALLEY in a real way. We’re here to have a ton of fun, laugh until we’re light headed, but also not hide from the real-world issues that we’re all facing on a daily basis. Plus, the fact that I get to do this show with one of the funniest people I’ve ever met takes the cake!”

Added ANGIE, “I’m excited to reunite with MOUG and share our unique brand of humor with this awesome community on one of the great heritage stations in this city. Thank you to MOUG, CHRIS PICKETT, RICK CARMEAN and everyone at TOWNSQUARE who believes in our show. This is going to be a great new chapter!”

This addition comes the same month that KEKELUV, a local icon in IDAHO's TREASURE VALLEY with his radio show and record-breaking community outreach, joins MIX 106 weekday afternoons.

Said TOWNSQUARE MEDIA BOISE Market President RICK CARMEAN, “MIX 106 has had a long history of excellent morning shows so we are very excited to announce 'MOUG AND ANGIE MORNINGS' on MIX 106. The two have worked together in the past and bring some strong chemistry, excellent humor and insightful topical commentary. We are thrilled to have them on board and look forward to great things.”

Added TOWNSQUARE MEDIA BOISE Dir./Content CHRIS PICKETT, “MOUG and ANGIE bring a new energy to mornings in the TREASURE VALLEY. The show is real and unique, two things that are currently missing from BOISE radio.”

