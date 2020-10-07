Lori Lewis

MERGE author and LORI LEWIS MEDIA President LORI LEWIS noted, "Since 2013, SPROUT SOCIAL has been compiling a social media index report. Their 2020 report just released offers new insights about how brands and consumers are interacting (or not) on social platforms.

Social Media Fuels Bottom Line Growth

LEWIS goes on to point out that "9 in 10 consumers say they stick with brands they follow on social media and 8 in 10 will choose that brand over a competitor. But only when we’re paying attention and showing interest in the audience."

Here are some other takeaways:

*Brands Aren’t Using Data To Its Fullest Potential

*Your Key To Success: Knowing The Audience

*Acknowledgement Remains A Differentiator

*Highly Visual Content Counts

*Leave The Competition In The Dust

Read more about "Five Ways Social Media Is A Powerful Awareness Play" in MERGE, which is designed and written to help assist the radio and record industry in the social and digital space.

