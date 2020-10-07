-
SiriusXM's Classic Vinyl Channel Featuring Virtual Concert Festival
SIRIUSXM's CLASSIC VINYL (Channel 36) is presenting a Virtual Festival featuring classic live performances from the likes of THE BEATLES, HUMBLE PIE, LED ZEPPELIN, CHEAP TRICK and more all this weekend starting this FRIDAY, JULY 17TH at 3p (ET), and hosted by legendary guitarist PETER FRAMPTON and SIRIUSXM's RACHEL STEELE.
The performances will be rebroadcast on FRIDAY JULY 17th AT 8p (ET), SATURDAY, JULY 18th at 11a, 5p and 9p (ET), and SUNDAY, JULY 19th at 3a, 9a, and 2p (ET),
Check out the "CLASSIC VINYL Virtual Festival" here.
