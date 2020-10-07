-
Congrats To Matt & Jenna Stevens On The Arrival Of Tyler Steuart Stevens
ALL ACCESS sends lots of love, plus a large dollop of warm n' fuzzies to COLUMBIA VP/Promotion & Marketing Strategy MATT STEVENS and his bride JENNA on the birth of their first child,TYLER STEUART STEVENS, who was born on JULY 1st at 11:06a and is celebrating two weeks TODAY.
MATT told ALL ACCESS, "Everyone is healthy and very happy. He was 8.1 lbs at birth and all early metrics are graphing up and to the right."
Send your congrats to MATT, here.
