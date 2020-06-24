Today's Numbers

NIELSEN AUDIO JUNE '20 Ratings are out TODAY for PUERTO RICO; OKLAHOMA CITY; NEW ORLEANS; LOUISVILLE; BATON ROUGE and SPRING '20 Books for MONMOUTH-OCEAN; LAFAYETTE, LA; BILOXI-GULFPORT, MS; and LAUREL-HATTIESBURG, MS. Find the 12+ ratings for the subscribing stations in the ALLACCESS.COM NIELSEN AUDIO section after 2p (PT).

Coming FRIDAY, JULY 17th: JUNE '20 Ratings for RICHMOND; BUFFALO; ROCHESTER, NY; BIRMINGHAM; GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG; and SPRING '20 Books for FREDERICKSBURG, VA; ASHEVILLE, NC; TUSCALOOSA, AL; ELMIRA-CORNING, NY; and OLEAN, NY.

