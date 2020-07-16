Tyler Smith

TYLER SMITH, the manager and brother of WHEELHOUSE RECORDS artist GRANGER SMITH, will compete on ABC-TV's "THE BACHELORETTE" during the upcoming season, set to air this Fall. The show's new season was originally set to begin this past MAY, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This morning (7/15), "The Bachelorette" revealed a sneak peak at contestants who are competing for the heart of the new bachelorette, franchise veteran CLARE CRAWLEY, including 36-year-old TYLER.

This isn't GRANGER's first connection with the show. In season 14, the Country star performed for contestants BECCA KUFRIN and GARRETT YRIGOYEN's first one-on-one date in UTAH.

