Looking To 2021

THE LIVING LEGENDS FOUNDATION, Inc.® has postponed its 2020 Awards Dinner & Gala, originally scheduled for FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9th.

The organization has reset and the next gala will be held on FRIDAY, OCTOBER 8th, 2021.

The 2021 date will coincide with the 30th Anniversary Celebration and will once again be held at TAGLYAN CULTURAL COMPLEX, 1201 North Vine Street in HOLLYWOOD, CA.

Chairman DAVID LINTON said, “The FOUNDATION was looking forward to celebrating this year’s stellar line-up of honorees. Given the high risk associated with COVID-19 on African Americans, our first priority is always the safety of our guests. The gala represents our biggest annual fundraiser that allows us to do the work of assisting our industry colleagues who find themselves with financial hardships.

“There’s a saying that ‘behind every cloud there’s a silver lining’ and thanks to a generous donation received from SONY/ATV MUSIC PUBLISHING, we are able to continue our work that has been amplified this year due to the pandemic. We are thankful to Chairman/CEO JON PLATT and SONY/ATV for their thoughtfulness and commitment to the entertainment community.”

Founder/Chairman Emeritus RAY HARRIS added, “THE LIVING LEGENDS FOUNDATION is the oldest Black Music organization to date. I am humbled and profoundly grateful to the current and past Chairmen, Board of Directors, and Advisory Board members who have volunteered their time and efforts to carry my vision for the organization. We should all be proud of our efforts and the good we do. We are not done yet.”

Living Legends 2021 Honorees:

A.D. WASHINGTON Chairman’s Award: SHARON HEYWARD --Music industry veteran (PERSPECTIVE, VIRGIN and HARMONY RECORDS)

JERRY BOULDING Radio Executive Award: CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD --Author & Co-host of PREMIERE NETWORKS/IHEARTMEDIA URBAN WWPR (POWER 105.1)/NEW YORK BREAKFAST CLUB WITH DJ ENVY & ANGELA YEE

MIKE BERNADO Award: JOHNNIE WALKER --National Association of Black Female Executives in Music & Entertainment, Inc. (NABFEME), Founder/CEO

Music Label Executive Award: GEO BIVINS --RCA RECORDS, Executive Vice-President/General Manager

Lifetime Achievement Award: RONALD “BABY” WILLIAMS & BRYAN “SLIM” WILLIAMS --CASH MONEY RECORDS, Co-Founders

Digital Executive Award: TUMA BASA --YOUTUBE, Director/Urban Music

Founders Award: HANK CALDWELL --Music industry veteran (WEA, ATLANTIC, SOLAR, EPIC, and DEATH ROW RECORDS)



Details on the 30th Anniversary will be revealed in the SPRING of 2021. For additional information visit here.

