Longtime ENTERCOM News-Talk WBEN-A/BUFFALO host SANDY BEACH is exiting after 23 years with the station at the end of JULY.

A memo from SVP/Market Mgr. TIM HOLLY informed WBEN staff of BEACH's pending departure, lauding the host's "commitment to excellence and dedication to delivering exceptional content for over half a decade"; BEACH celebrated 50 years in radio in 2018, starting as a DJ at Top 40 WKBW-A (now WWKB) in 1968. He has also worked at WJET-A/ERIE, KYUU/SAN FRANCISCO, WNYS and WMJQ/BUFFALO, WBAP-A/DALLAS, WPOP-A/HARTFORD, WZTR/MILWAUKEE, and several more.

